Plan hatched to save froglets in Helderberg

CAPE TOWN - Volunteers have rallied to save frogs, conduct research and secure signage warning motorists of frogs crossing the road in the Helderberg area. It was during the first rains that a large colony of platanna froglets hatched at the Paardevlei area near the Somerset Mall.

They tried to get to the nearest water body which was across the R44. Though many perished, some were saved by a group of residents who carried them across the road, while the traffic department diverted the traffic in one direction. “It was not the first time that frogs came to blows with traffic at this very same spot. Something had to be done.

“I was driving past Somerset Mall one Sunday morning and discovered there was a massive dispersal of baby froglets across the R44. “There was a massacre of these tiny frogs being driven over by cars. “It was absolutely terrible the sound of frogs popping under the wheels and the smell, it was just something else I had to stop.

“So I stopped and started to stop the traffic and pick up froglets and some people joined me. “We were probably 10 or 12 in a group. “I immediately called the traffic department they arrived after a while, they helped us and closed the traffic in the one direction.

“This went on for hours. “We are wanting to put up signboards in case of another massive dispersal. “The frogs coming from the Paardevlei Dam side to the Sanctuary Dam that’s part of the research they want to get done,” said environmental activist Elma Pollard.

Some of the frog lovers formed a group to try to sort the problem out. Frog Friends have launched a fund-raiser to pay for this research, as well as frog crossing boards. “In the meantime, we have drawn up a contingency plan to divert all the traffic, should a dispersal event happen again, so that frogs can safely migrate across the road.

“We need to erect frog crossing boards at the intersection between De Beers and Broadway, which also provide the traffic number to call should anyone spot a mass migration starting up. “That is when all those enlisted to help will jump into action. “Our team needs more active members who are willing to help,” said Pollard.

They need R7 200 for research and R1 863 for signboards. Volunteer Thomas Cran said: “We humans caused this obstruction for the frog’s migration. “We should have known about it – it is our duty to have a proper solution for what we have caused.

“Nature is so much more important than what we make it out to be. “This must be the right thing to do.” Herpetologist André de Villiers told the Weekend Argus at the moment they want to do a survey to determine if there are any other species present, other than the common platanna (Xenopus laevis), that also do mass dispersal and might be affected by vehicular traffic.

“We are specifically looking for the endangered Cape platanna (Xenopus gilli) which share the mass dispersal trait with the common platanna. “The area is not one of the Cape platanna’s recorded populations however the Paardevlei wetlands and its surroundings do provide suitable habitats. “It will be an amazing discovery if we do find a population of Cape platannas in the area, as there are only four populations left,” said De Villiers.

After the survey has been done they will need to determine where the frogs are more likely to come in contact with traffic during a dispersal event so that interventions can be focused on a specific area. “For this we will need to do a least resistance pathway analysis. “In a least resistance pathway analyses one scores object in the environment with the amount of resistance that this object will have on the movement of the frog and a mathematical analyses then calculates the pathway that (theoretically) will be the easiest for the frog to use (ie will have the least amount of movement resistance).

“The least resistance pathway analyses will then show where the frogs are theoretically likely to cross the road, so to speak, which is where intervention efforts can be concentrated on,” he said. City’s mayoral committee member for Transport, Councillor Rob Quintas said the group of concerned residents approached the City, requesting some sort of signage that could alert the users of Broadway Boulevard (R44) in the vicinity of Sanctuary Mall and the wet detention pond, about a possible migration of frogs. The residents then designed a sign and it was agreed that if they procure the two signs the City’s Roads Infrastructure and Management staff would install it at no cost in positions close to the migration locations.