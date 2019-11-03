Cape Town - Regarded as the figure behind non-violent resistance to injustice, the name of Mahatma Gandhi has evoked controversy in Cape Town.
He’s been honoured in many cities across the world. London boasts statutes of the man who led India’s freedom from British colonisation, and his statutes take places of honour in Brazil, Denmark and Australia.
Scholars believe South Africa was where the non-violent resistance movement began after Gandhi was thrown off a train at Pietermaritzburg railway station for flouting the law and travelling in a whites-only, first-class coach in 1893. This was said to have sparked “Satyagraha” (civil resistance). Pietermaritzburg built a statue in his remembrance.
But in Cape Town, parties in the council are divided over whether or not to allow a statue be gifted by the Indian government through its consulate a place of honour.
Opposed are the EFF, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).