Plan to erect Gandhi statue in Cape Town leaves residents divided









The Gandhi Statue. The Heritage Portal Cape Town - Regarded as the figure behind non-violent resistance to injustice, the name of Mahatma Gandhi has evoked controversy in Cape Town. He’s been honoured in many cities across the world. London boasts statutes of the man who led India’s freedom from British colonisation, and his statutes take places of honour in Brazil, Denmark and Australia. Scholars believe South Africa was where the non-violent resistance movement began after Gandhi was thrown off a train at Pietermaritzburg railway station for flouting the law and travelling in a whites-only, first-class coach in 1893. This was said to have sparked “Satyagraha” (civil resistance). Pietermaritzburg built a statue in his remembrance. But in Cape Town, parties in the council are divided over whether or not to allow a statue be gifted by the Indian government through its consulate a place of honour. Opposed are the EFF, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

But the council has supported a recommendation to accept the building of the statue in Heerengracht, in front of the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The consulate will foot the bill and the City says it will not incur costs, except for maintenance and repairs.

Only 67 people expressed their views on the matter during a public participation process. Fifty-nine per cent polled gave it a thumbs down, while 40.3% welcomed the idea.

“As the ANC, we want Gandhi’s history to be known and celebrated. But we want a proper public participation process,” councillor Lazola Gungxe said, adding that the number of those who expressed views was minuscule compared with the population of the city.

FF+ councillor Erika Botha- Rossouw claimed Ghandi would have been locked up “for racism” today.

“We can’t allow that donations from other countries be the deciding factor on what statues we as a council allow to be erected in Cape Town.

The ACDP’s Charlotte Williams said while the party did not underestimate the role that Gandhi played in South Africa, there were also “unsung heroes” who had not been recognised.

The EFF’s Mzubanzi Dambuza said: “He (Gandhi) referred to black people with the K-word. He was not even apologetic about that.”

However, mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien noted the city was home to a large and growing Indian population and was open to strengthening friendships that could benefit it economically. He said the donation would be accepted.

Weekend Argus