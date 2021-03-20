Play about life in the Cape Flats

Cape Town - A local production depicting everyday issues plaguing the communities of the Cape Flats will soon be showcased through the Baxter theatre’s Zabalaza Festival. Heads or Tail(s)? tells the story of a mother, Hannah Daniels, a religious Christian woman, who gives birth to twins Julia and Julian and takes in a third child without the permission of her husband. When the twins are one, her husband leaves her, due to not consenting to the third child. When Julia and Julian are in their late teens, the truth behind their father’s death comes out and their adopted brother, Jacob Menzi, searches for his true identity. The festival, which starts today and ends next Saturday, will showcase 21 productions from across the Western Cape, and will feature more than 200 participants. Nekita Hill plays the role of Julia Daniels in Heads or Tail(s)? BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) Nekita Hill plays Julia Daniels, an 18-year-old who has aspirations of owning her own hair salon but battles inner demons after growing up without a father. She is constantly asking questions and will always speak up if something is wrong. She loves her family but does not show it in terms of affection. Hill said: “I feel like this role challenges me a lot. Growing up, I was very much for myself and usually did my own thing but in this production, Julia spends a lot of time with her family. Nekita Hill is a very forward person and I feel that is Julia. If she feels something is wrong, she will say it but still has a very small heart and I feel Nekita is like that as well. I love the cast I am working with and we are quite close. It feels good to be back on stage.”

Ntandazo Peter co-wrote the story with Stephren Saayman. Peter also plays the role of Jacob Menzi.

“Writing this production was about sending a message out there and how children can seek their identities. Where I come from (Robertson), there are young boys who don’t know their parents. My expectations for the show is for cultures to come together. We are one at the end of the day,” he said.

From left: Nekita Hill , Melanie Scholtz, Stephren Saayman and Ntandazo Peter in rehearsal. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA)

Director of the production, Robyn September, said: “The message we hope to bring across is to always tell the truth no matter how difficult the situation is. When you start on a lie, you are going to have to build on that lie. When the truth eventually comes out, you can’t fix that lie because it is so big. This production is really about every house that has its cross.

“This is my very first time as a director but the cast makes it easier for me. I have always been taking notes from a director but now the roles have changed. Everybody in the production is open to what they want to say if they are unhappy with anything. I have a great relationship with all of them as we are friends off-stage,” she said.

Zabalaza artistic directo Mdu Kweyama, said Zabalaza was a development programme for the Baxter Theatre Centre.

“It is very important in terms of development. It was important to keep things going last year and this year because people were staying at home and doing nothing. Zabalaza never stopped. We went from July until now. The winner of Zabalaza will perform in May. It is pretty much a whole-year programme that is going,” he said.

Tickets cost R30 and can be purchased through Webtickets or Pick n Pay stores or call the Zabalaza office on 021 685 7880.

Weekend Argus