Play your part on International Mandela Day

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela International Day will take on a different form and is going virtual this month. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has already started with their initiatives to help communities with the assistance of several donors and donations made online. Nelson Mandela International Day was inaugurated in 2009 as a response to a global crisis of poverty and inequality. The foundation has set up “Each one Feed one” in partnership with the Siya Kolisi Foundation and the Imbumba Foundation, to look at the needs of child-headed households, the elderly, refugees and those in deep rural areas. This year, they hope to raise R500000. The idea is for South Africans to contribute to a food distribution network by donating to the foundation. With its partners, the foundation will support families for a minimum of three months. “For Mandela Day 2020, we are asking people, in their organisations, their workplaces, their families and in their private capacities to support in practical ways, big or small, a family facing challenges in these areas. For that one family, it could mean the difference between coping and not coping in these winter months. We are also calling on local government officials to stop authorising evictions.

“These are not easy times. As Madiba did in 2009, we urge everyone to respond to the immediate needs within their communities, as best they can. The purpose of freedom is to make freedom for others.

“Let’s make Mandela Day 2020 a special one,” said the Foundation.

Bright Vuyani Mdaka in the North West is one of the beneficiaries of the Each one Feed one campaign. He’s been running an orphanage for the last 10 years.

“We wish we that we can have a fully functioning home where we can cater for street kids to reduce human trafficking and also to make sure children that are abandoned or abused have a safe place to go to. We also provide daily meals to kids and aftercare programmes. Thanks to the foundation for coming to us and giving the children food parcels,” said Mdaka.

Chief Livhuwani Matsila from Matsila Royal House in Venda said the pandemic has been a major challenge for those living in the rural areas.

Matsila said the foundation was able to soften the blow by distributing more than 2000 food parcels.

The foundation also helped with about 200 water rollers which make it easy for families who reside far from the boreholes to get water.

The Santa Shoebox Project is also following the virtual route. The initiative has touched the lives of underprivileged children throughout the country for 14 years by collecting and distributing essential items and treats.

This little box could easily be translated as a virtual hug to a tiny human. For the first time, personalised virtual Santa Shoeboxes will be trackable and the public will be able to access the Santa Shoebox App from Google Play and the App Store.

Instructions on how to go about the new shoebox online will be carried on the website on the day of the launch. Supporters will be able to choose their virtual Santa shoebox beneficiary, select the items to be included and even write a note to the recipient.

