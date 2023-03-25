Playful book to stimulate joyous imagination of the little ones

Cape Town - Playing is every child’s language, and Refiloe Moahloli has just put their reality in black and white, accompanying it with creative illustrations, making it easy to comprehend. The book “Let’s Play” is set in the streets of Soweto in Johannesburg. It contains different activities a typical child is likely to engage in throughout the day – all written in a rhythmic style to make it fun to read and encourage the children to think beyond their imagination.

“The simplicity of using your imagination to create joy in your life with friends and loved ones. The characters and their environments represent the diversity in our country, highlighting the possibilities of play available to us, if we open up our hearts and minds to it. “Children learn through play. They also express themselves through it. Being physically and emotionally engaged brings about balance in the human experience” explained Moahloli. “You will feel ready to ‘grab life by the monkey bars’ after reading this book,” added associate children’s book editor at Pan Macmillan, Magdaleen Snyman.

She said the way that the children in the book use their imagination to create amazing new worlds and games captures what it is like to be a child and allows them to see themselves in the happy, “beautiful, proudly South African” illustrations by Zinelda McDonald. “The illustrations are very detailed – great for children who can’t read yet to become familiar with books and improve their visual literacy.” Moahloli’s books have a beautiful rhythm to the text that also makes them exceptional.