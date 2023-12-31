Plea for trauma cases to be reduced this New Year’s weekend

The New Year’s weekend had barely begun when emergency personnel already had their hands full after responding to 16 464 cases, 5 374 of which were trauma related. While 108 people have been arrested for being under the influence of alcohol, officials are pleading for everyone to be alert and safe. On Christmas day, 71 road crashes were recorded nationwide, with eight people dead and 78 injured.

Since December 1, more than 700 people have died on the roads, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said before the Christmas weekend. Dwayne Evans of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness said 16 464 cases presented at the 53 Hospital Emergency Centre Triage and Information System sites across the province. Of these, 5 374 (32.64%) were trauma-related in the period December 23 to 28. He said their offices urged the public to be safe wherever they are this New Year’s weekend to make sure their trauma rooms were not overwhelmed.

“In 2022, EMS recorded 13 397 incidents over the Christmas weekend (December 23 to December 28) of which 3 901 were life-threatening. “The festive period contributes to the challenges the health sector faces due to increased travel, gatherings, and festivities,” he said. “These lead to a surge in accidents, medical emergencies and other related incidents. “We urge motorists and passengers to please exercise extreme caution and patience on the roads and obey the rules. Our appeal this holiday period is for everyone to celebrate responsibly and help us help those in need care.”

In the past week, 108 motorists believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol were arrested, said MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie. He made a plea for residents to be extra cautious this New Year’s weekend. “Over the past week and long weekend, 17 pedestrians and 14 passengers lost their lives in crashes. If you are a pedestrian, make sure you wear visible clothing, especially at night and when visibility is poor. Don’t walk under the influence along any road. Please find a safer way to get home,” he said.

“If you are driving, buckle up and ensure everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up, even on short trips. “To keep small children safe, they must be secured in an age-appropriate harness. In a crash, a child who is not secured is more likely to be ejected from the vehicle and die or be seriously injured. “A serious injury can be life-changing – it may leave a child with a disability. An unsecured child can also become a danger to other people inside the vehicle in a crash.