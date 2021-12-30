Police arrest 17-year-old for two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep’s murder

Cape Town - Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep who was shot and killed in Belhar on Monday night outside of his home and arrested a 17-year-old. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit carried out an investigation which led them to Hout Bay on Wednesday where they arrested the teen.

The teen may not be identified because he is a minor. Police believe the suspect may be linked to another shooting. Uthmaan was laid to rest on Tuesday according to Muslim tradition.

He was shot in the head in Sunata Way, Extension 13 in Belhar. The toddler had been rushed to the Belhar Fire Station and later declared dead by paramedics. The Anti-Gang Unit had been deployed after the shooting.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk said: “Sterling investigation by detectives of Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect in Hout Bay on Wednesday. “Members followed up several leads in the murder case of the two-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Belhar, which led them to Hout Bay where the suspect was arrested. “He can possibly be linked to another shooting incident in Belhar. Investigations continue. He is due to appear in court once charged,” Van Wyk said.

Police have also confirmed that the 31-year-old man who had sped to Kensington police station after he and his occupants were shot at in Factreton Avenue on Tuesday, had died. Van Wyk explained: “Be advised that the case docket will be changed to a murder and an attempted murder case for further investigation. The 31-year-old died in hospital this morning due to injuries sustained.” The Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also confirmed that between December 1 to December 28, they responded to 9 643 trauma cases, 1 731 of which were vehicle crashes and 171 were fires.

During the Christmas weekend, EMS responded to 6 591 incidents. Byron La Hoe of EMS explained: “It has been a busy few weeks for the Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as they work tirelessly to provide essential first responder assistance, transport clients to healthcare facilities, and save lives. “For the period December 1 to December 28, the EMS attended to 37 507 medical-related incidents, 9 643 trauma cases, 1 731 vehicle crashes, and 171 fires in the Western Cape.

“This long Christmas weekend, the EMS responded to 6 591 incidents in the province with 2 743 (43%) incidents in the Cape Metro region. “The EMS also responded to 171 road traffic incidents, including 66 involving pedestrians and eight involving minibus taxi vehicles. There were also five search and rescue incidents, with four on Table Mountain and one in Sea Point. “Ambulance crews were escorted by the SAPS to attend 69 incidents in Beacon Valley, 27 in Tafelsig, 15 in Hanover Park and nine in Chicago, Paarl. Staff safety is a high priority within EMS as our staff members have been assaulted on many occasions this year.