Police chase ends with four arrests and one death
Cape Town - Four armed robbers were arrested yesterday following a robbery at a post office in De Doorns.
It is alleged that the fifth suspect died when their getaway vehicle overturned in Paarl during a high speed pursuit by police.
Provincial spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said that the suspects held staff at the post office at gunpoint and fled with cash and Sassa cards.
“The information was broadcast on police radios and several police vehicles participated in the search for the fleeing suspects. In Paarl the suspects overturned their vehicle which led to their arrest and three unlicensed firearms and the stolen cash and cards were seized.”
Provincial CPF board chairperson Fransina Lukas said that while SAPS acted speedily to this incident, greater effort is still needed from communities to report on crimes in order to receive the same response, as perpetrators have started to narrow their attention to disadvantaged communities.
“While SAPS acted speedily to this incident, I think more work still needs to be done as crime is still not under control, and victims of the robberies are constantly left traumatised.”
“Informants to date are not feeling safe because they are scared to come with information to the police, but it is important to remember effective communication is key and steps to clear the streets of crime, drugs and guns need to be taken by banding together to fight the good fight against crime,” said Lukas.
Weekend Argus