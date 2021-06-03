Police close Brackenfell assault case

Cape Town - Police have closed the assault case against a white man who was seen on video assaulting a woman with a baseball bat in Brackenfell during a protest last year.

EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi, 23, was with a group of other EFF members protesting against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School when they were attacked by parents and other members of the community. A burly man in a buff mask was seen on video assaulting the 23-year-old in the presence of the police.

She says she received an SMS informing her that the police could not identify the man on the video.

“I am disappointed but not surprised that the police have closed the case with no arrest,” said Nkasayi. “Why is it difficult to find someone who can be easily identified on the video? I am telling you if it was a white person that was assaulted, an arrest would have long been made.”

Nkasayi, 23, is among six EFF protesters who have laid assault charges after they were attacked outside the school.

One man, Jaco Pretorius, 38, from Protea Heights, allegedly fired an airgun during the clashes. He was arrested and appeared in court.

Brackenfell High school was embroiled in a racism scandal after it emerged that the school had apparently hosted a ‘whites only’ matric ball. The department and the school denied this, saying the event was organised by parents to make up for the cancellation of the official matric ball due to Covid-19 and was privately arranged.

Police attempted to arrest the man who assaulted Nkasayi, but were prevented by the group of parents present. She says the police failed her.

“The police wanted me to go to Brackenfell, knowing very well that I was assaulted there. I am scared to go there without police protection. The police have failed me as they did to many other blacks who never got justice for their cases.”

EFF spokesperson Dr Wandile Kasibe said they are too disappointed with the decision to close the case.

“Our questions are: How is it possible that the police are unable to track down a perpetrator who was caught on camera in broad daylight? Is SAPS protecting the perpetrator at the expense of the victim? If the police fail to discharge their primary responsibility, what will stop criminals from acting with impunity?”

He said they would approach the Hawks and provincial SAPS commissioner for an urgent meeting to discuss this matter.

“We will also raise this shoddy conduct of the police with Ipid, the Commissioner for Gender Equality and the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Police. Furthermore, we will write to the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, to seek answers on police incompetency and racism in the investigation of this case.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the case is now closed.

“Kindly be advised that the case you are referring to was closed following our investigation into the circumstances thereof. No suspect could be positively linked to the case.”

