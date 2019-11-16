Police closing in on second suspect in Jesse Hess murder









People picketed when David van Boven appeared in court in connection the rape of a 16-year-old Hanover Park girl. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Highlighting the plight of Jesse Hess, Chris Lategan and Uyinene Mrwetyana ahead of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. A second suspect will soon be arrested in connection with the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan. A source close to the investigation confirmed to the Weekend Argus that police would be making another arrest after the alleged confession to the murder of Jesse and Chris murders by David van Boven. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for an unrelated case. “He was a suspect from day one,” said the source. However, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut would not confirm this and said that police would not open their files to the media. Van Boven was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Hanover Park girl on Monday. The court heard that Van Boven had been out on parole for charges of rape and other drug-related offences when the crime was committed.

Police had received a tip-off about his whereabouts from residents of Struisbaai, Hermanus. The breakthrough in the Jesse and Chris case came on Monday when police were able to link the two cases.

He was positively identified by the child’s mother, who allegedly had caught him in the act. The State prosecutor told the court that Van Boven had been well-known to his victims. He is believed to be the second cousin of Jesse.

Walking up from the holding cells, Van Boven used his grey hoodie to cover his head.

Jesse and Chris’s family were in attendance of the 16-year-old girl’s rape case to show their support and became emotional when the accused entered the dock.

He did not apply for bail and is due back in court on February 14, 2020 for that matter.

Van Boven is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the Jesse and Chris case.

“I wanted him to turn around and look me in the eyes. I was there to make sure he didn’t get bail. I just want to know why, like why on earth did he do this,” said a Hess family member who wanted to remain anonymous.

The family member said the family had been sent from pillar to post with the case and were only informed on Thursday evening about where the accused would be appearing.

“I don’t understand why. Why are the authorities protecting him? We want justice for them. Jesse was the only granddaughter in the family and her grandmother is struggling to come to terms with this. On Wednesday, she could not manage at work and they brought her home. She had to be taken for counselling.”

Jesse’s mother, Brenda Miles, who works on a cruise ship, is trying to make arrangements to come home for the case.

“All her mother does is cry, she is angry and so sad. When we speak to her on the phone some times we can’t even hear what she is saying. She is alone there, this is very hard. At least her grandmother (Kathleen Lategan) has received some counselling. This has been emotionally and physically draining (for her).”

Jesse was found dead on her bed, while Chris was found tied up and gagged in the toilet in their one-bedroom flat in Parow.

Weekend Argus