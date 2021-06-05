Police consult with GBV activists

Cape Town - This week police met gender-based violence (GBV) activists to discuss interventions after nearly 10 000 rapes were recorded in the first three months of the year.

In his crime stats, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said 9 518 rapes were reported in the first three months of 2021.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: “Sexual offence crimes are usually committed behind doors by people known to the victim. We need to engage GBV organisations on how to educate society on preventative measures.

“The minister mentioned that we are increasing the intensity of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit (FCS) to be harsher on the perpetrators of GBV and rape.”

Naidoo emphasised that the police were looking beyond reactive capacities and into pro-active mechanisms such as education and awareness campaigns. The police are also working closely with other departments such as the Department of Justice and Department of Social Development.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said South Africa’s rate of femicide was five times higher than the global average. Monakali said that this was fuelled by misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Monakali said that over a period of two years the country only had a 9% conviction rate for rape and sexual violence cases which indicated a problem in the policing system.

“There is a glitch in the justice system and it continues to fail us. By allowing rapists to roam the streets, our justice system perpetuates rape culture. Ilitha Labantu also offers court support for rape victims, when we go through court processes we see that often times rapists are repeat offenders,” he said.

Monakali added that arrests do not eradicate rape culture and that men in particular needed to be educated about toxic masculinity and patriarchy.

“The police need education and training on how to work with rape victims. In Khayelitsha we were made aware of two rape cases that were turned away earlier this year. Mistakes such as the capturing of information at police stations remains a problem which also leads to the perpetuation of rape culture. Proper procedure of investigation is vital.”

He stated that the areas that were often GBV hotspots were the ones with police stations that lacked resources. Failure to look at policy perspectives and new resolutions in policing will result in similar trends.

