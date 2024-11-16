Police crack down on car jacking syndicate involving fraudulent documentation

Cape Town - Police have arrested four Zimbabwean nationals believed to be behind a car jacking syndicate where it is believed fraudulent documentation was being used to open accounts and register vehicles. The arrest was made earlier this month in parts of Paarl, Kuils River and Macassar.

Weekend Argus has received vital information that the investigation will include possible links into fake documentation which was allegedly used for vehicle registration and open accounts. A closely placed source said this was a result of corruption involving Home Affairs officials. “One of these individuals was found with a fraudulent RSA Smart ID card, and an RSA passport.

“He has been using it to open accounts and register vehicles. “They get corrupt officials at Home Affairs.” Sergeant Wesley Twigg, spokesperson for the police confirmed the men’s arrest. “We can confirm that four males between 22 and 40 were arrested and made their first court appearance on 4 November 2024.

Home Affairs spokesperson, David Hlabane did not respond to queries about the arrest and syndicate. In September, Siya Qoza, communications officer for Home Affairs said within three months, Home Affairs disciplined 31 errant officials and prosecuted two others with more arrests on the way. He explained that between July and September 2024, the Department of Home Affairs has finalised 31 disciplinary cases against officials that have resulted in a range of sanctions, including criminal prosecution, dismissal, suspension without pay and final written warnings.