Police hunt for the killers of 4-year-old Ottery girl shot inside a wendy house

Cape Town – Police are hunting for the killers of a 4-year-old girl who was shot inside a wendy house in Ottery and later died in hospital. The child was apparently in bed looking at a book when the shots rang out.

Police said the shooting might be linked to gang warfare and rivalry. Angry community members are calling for the bloodshed to stop. The incident took place just before 7pm on Wednesday night when three gunmen opened fire on the Wendy house on the corner of Bruce and Edward streets, Woodgate Court, in Ottery, wounding the child.

The little girl, identified as Scarlett Cottle, was admitted to hospital where she later died. Images of the child went viral on social media. A 48-year-old man was also injured during the shooting and is recovering in hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said they were appealing for the public to help police find those involved in the shooting. “Grassy Park police are investigating the death of a child and kindly request the assistance of the public to track down these ruthless killers so that they can be brought to book.” Police were searching for three suspects.

“It is believed that rival gangs shot at each other and that the girl was caught in the crossfire. If you can shed any light on this matter, or know the whereabouts of the suspects, please do not hesitate to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” A community activist who faced threats in the past spoke anonymously and said they believed the shooting was linked to the death of a young man, who allegedly belonged to the Dogpound gang, two weeks ago. During the man’s funeral service the shooting began and police reinforcements were called in.

“They killed a young man, believed to be a part of the Dogpound gang and was apparently linked to the Mongrels and this caused retaliation. The funeral of this boy was yesterday (Wednesday), they started shooting while the service was on and we had to get the police in. I received another message that they will be shooting again in the afternoon and on Tuesday they shot two others, one dead and one was critical. Desmond Roos, candidate councillor for the Patriotic Alliance, visited the scene and posted a video about the shooting. Roos said: “I spoke to the father of the deceased and the community is very upset. The people of Ottery are tired of the shooting, the shooting on innocent kids and it needs to stop.”