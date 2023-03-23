Police hunt three suspects for Cape Town kidnapping

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who are accused of storming a Cape Town business in search of its owner before fleeing the scene, having kidnapped another businessman. Muneeb Ismail, 26, was accosted by three men in Silversands, Blue Downs, on Thursday.

Footage from CCTV cameras shows a white Mercedes-Benz waiting for the three suspects, who casually walked out of the motor spares shop and then drove off with the victim. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said: “Seasoned detectives attached to the Western Cape Provincial Detectives have been assigned to probe the kidnapping of a 26-year-old businessman at a business premises in Nooiensfontein Road in Silversands (on) Thursday, March 23. “Preliminary investigation suggests that three armed men entered the premises, looking for the owner, who was not at the shop at the time. They then got hold of the 26-year-old victim and forced him into a white Mercedes-Benz that was parked outside the shop, in which they fled the scene.