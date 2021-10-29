Police investigate after body of a two-month-old baby found

Cape Town - The election weekend got off to a sad start with the body of a 2-month old baby being found in Macassar and the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds to the head in Mfuleni. The body of a baby found inside a house in Macassar is the third case of babies being dead in Cape Town in less than two weeks.

Earlier this week, a newborn baby boy was lucky to be found alive in Karoo street, Oakdale , Bellville wrapped inside a blanket. The cause of death of the 2-month old baby has yet to be determined and police have since opened an inquest docket. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “This office confirms the body of the 2-month-old baby was found early today.

“An inquest case was opened for investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” On Wednesday, police were called by residents in Oakdale Street where the infant was found wrapped in a white and grey baby blanket and was wearing a green jacket. The baby was in a good condition and a case of child abandonment was opened for investigation.

On Monday, a foetus wrapped with a blue City bag was found dumped inside a dirt bin near Kasselsvlei Spar. Just last week, the body of a newborn baby girl was found wrapped inside plastic and newspaper. Spokesperson for the MEC for Social Development Joshua Chigome told Weekend Argus earlier this week that the current status of the economy had contributed to how people were coping with their newborns and called for them to contact child protection services for help.

In a separate incident the bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds to their head inside a taxi along a gravel road in Mfuleni. One of the men is believed to be from the Bishop Lavis community. Police were called to the scene.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said two cases of murder were opened for investigation. “The circumstances surrounding the death of two adult males yesterday afternoon, October 28 at 12pm on a gravel road in Mfuleni are under investigation. “Mfuleni police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.