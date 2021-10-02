Police investigate kidnapping case after six-year-old Shasha-Lee November vanished in 2013

Cape Town: Six years after Shasha-Lee November, aged six at the time, vanished from outside her home in Hanover Park, police revealed they are investigating a kidnapping. The child’s family said they were never informed that the missing person’ case had been changed to a kidnapping after it was handed over to the Nyanga FCS, Family Violence and Sexual Offences Unit.

The news did not reach the ears of Shasha’s parents, who are now both deceased. Clive and Sandra November, Shasha’s parents who are now deceased. FILE Shasha’s mother, Sandra November, died in 2018 from a heart attack and Sahsa’s father, Calvin November, died in 2019. Sandra had six children, the youngest being Shasha.

Shasha’s neighbours recall the Sunday of May 3, 2015, when she vanished. She was last seen playing outside her home in Groenall Walk, Hanover Park. She was in Grade 1 at Belmore Primary School. At the time of her disappearance, then-mayor Patricia de Lille offered a R25 000 reward for information about the child’s disappearance.

Two weeks ago, Shasha’s eldest sister, Jasmine Harris who still lives in their childhood home, visited the police station in the hope of finding answers. Harris said she was informed that the case would be reopened and that the FCS would be handling it. She received no further information. She was shocked when the Weekend Argus informed her that police confirmed the case was a kidnapping.

“I was at the police station two weeks ago and they said they will be giving me feedback because the case was now with the FCS unit,” she said. “Then, in the week, the police were here and said the case was going to be looked at and reopened but we were never told that it was a kidnapping case now. It has been six years but we have received no communication from the police and that is why I went to the police station.” Shasha-Lee November. FILE Neighbours shared various stories about Shasha’s disappearance.

“First, it was said she is playing at a neighbour's house and then at another’s house, there were so many broken stories about what happened on that day,” said a neighbour, who asked not to be identified. Before her death, an anxious Sandra would circulated flyers of Shasha’s picture and sit for hours outside her home, anxiously waiting and hoping her young daughter would somehow find her way back home. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the case was a kidnapping and that all leads were being followed.

“A joint operation centre was activated by the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Unit who conducted foot beats by integrated forces, including the community, in the search for the victim. “The missing person was circulated to media houses for publication, including distribution of flyers. The Nyanga FCS opened a case of kidnapping for further investigation. All information received was pursued which, to date, was indicated to be negative. The victim is still reported missing.” “Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”