Police investigate Strand double murder

Cape Town - Strand police are investigating a double murder case after the bodies of two males, aged 27 and 34, were discovered by community members lying on an open field, with gunshot wounds, in Wilhelmina Schaeffer Street, Strand, this morning. According to residents, the two were shot at around 6am, while many were rushing to work. It is suspected that the shooting was gang-related.

“The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting incident are under investigation,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. Scores of residents gathered at the open field where the bodies were found. Strand community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Niklaas Thysen condemned the shooting and called for the community to work with law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspects.

“The shooting is gang-related and, as the CPF, we condemn it. These shootings have been happening for some time, and they either happen late at night or early in the morning,” said Thysen. Thysen said the shootings in Strand are caused by fights between local gangs. “It’s about turf, control, and some wanting to quit gangsterism or joining rival gangs. We are working to engage all stakeholders and the police, at the cluster level, to intervene as a matter of urgency,” added Thysen.