Police kill father of three after raiding his house

Cape Town - A mother and her three children are demanding answers from the SAPS following the killing of her husband. Robert van Wyk, 48, was shot and killed by police after they searched his house on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa, at around 12.10pm, SAPS members of the Somerset West Crime prevention unit were executing a search warrant at Van Wyk’s home. “It is further alleged that when constable was inside the house, the homeowner attacked constable with a spade. Constable shot two live rounds at the deceased, which hit him on his right shoulder.” Van Wyk died at the crime scene and Ipid is investigating the case.

Van Wyk’s wife, Heiberey Jacobs, said the police were not being honest about what actually happened. The assistant teacher at a local school, just over a kilometre from her house, said members of the community rushed to the school to tell her what had happened. “When I came home, I called Robert’s name as the police did not allow me inside the house. I wanted him to confirm that he was still alive, a police officer pretended to be him and responded. I know my husband’s voice. I tried forcing my way in, but they overpowered me.” She said emergency services were also not allowed inside to look at her husband, who had been shot.

“The police killed my husband and they lied saying he attacked them first. Robert respects the police and would never fight them. My 13-year-old son was inside when they shot him, he saw everything.” The heartbroken mom said police only came with a search warrant an hour after the fateful incident. “Where are the drugs they were looking for? Everyone knows where the drugs are sold here but they chose our house. Why? The police who killed my husband must be suspended and properly investigated.”