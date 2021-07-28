Police make headway as seven suspects arrested for serious crimes

Cape Town - Police made headway in the fight against crime in Nyanga when they arrested suspects for murder and other serious crimes. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police efforts and community eagerness to root out criminality led to the arrest of seven suspects for crimes ranging from murder, armed robbery and hijacking.

“Three suspects aged 17, 18 and 25 are due to appear in Athlone Magistrates Court today on charges relating to an armed robbery case the suspects committed on Sunday evening at a garage in Govan Mbeki Road in Nyanga. The suspects attacked and robbed the complainant of his firearm while he went to fill up his car at the garage. The trio were arrested after the complainant called the police to assist him,” he said. He said two other suspects were arrested for murder in connection with two separate incidents. Van Wyk said a 25-year-old suspect handed himself over to police after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in Makhuzeni Street in Browns Farm. He fled to Khayelitsha, but his family brought him to the police station after they heard he killed someone.

He said the other suspect was arrested at the weekend for the murder of a 63-year-old man involved in the taxi business, who was shot and killed in Nyanga earlier this month. Van Wyk said a 20-year-old was arrested yesterday after he and accomplices allegedly robbed and hijacked a man in Philippi earlier this month. “The complainant had advertised on Facebook Market Place that he was selling a computer box, the suspect showed interest and arrangements were made for the complainant to bring the computer box. The complainant was with his friend when the would-be buyer met them and took them to a house where they would test the computer box. The complainant and friend were approached by about nine men who robbed them and hijacked their vehicle and drove away with it,” he said.

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz commended the work of the police. “I want to acknowledge the family who brought the one suspect to the police after they heard he had killed someone. Authorities rely on community members to come forward with information in order to fight crime. We need to work together to fight crime,” said Fritz. Nyanga Community Police Forum secretary Dumisane Qwabe said the rate of crime is slowly decreasing in the precinct.