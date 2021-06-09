Police officer shot and killed in Mfuleni

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding a double murder were being investigated after two adult men were shot and killed yesterday around 4pm in Mfuleni.

“The victims’ bodies were discovered in a silver Ford Focus. One of the victims is a 33-year-old police officer stationed at Philippi East and was off duty at the time of the incident,” said Traut.

The officer, Phindile Vutula had recently joined the force and his brother Mandlakhe Vutula said he received a call yesterday that there was a shooting incident which involved his younger brother.

“I came rushing and when I got there I saw there were police vans and a danger tape, and when I saw his car I saw there was a body in the back but it was not his,” he said.

Mandlakhe, who is also a police officer, said when asking around he was told that some of the passengers managed to escape while one was taken to hospital.

Mandlakhe said he went to look for his brother at Tygerberg Hospital but was told he was not there, only to find him at the mortuary.

“I asked to be shown the body that had just come, just to be sure and it was him. He had six bullets on his body: two in the chest and two in the legs,” he said.

Vutula said he did not understand what his younger brother would have done to be killed that way.

He said he leaves behind one child and was looking to rebuild their home in the Eastern Cape.

“He was very quiet and would always listen to me when I shout at him when he has done wrong,” he said.

Traut added that anyone with information was kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Weekend Argus