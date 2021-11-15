Police open inquest after missing 8-year-old found dead in river

Cape Town - An inquest docket has been opened after the body of an 8-year-old boy missing since October in Mbekweni was found in the Berg River. Rabcon Makwa disappeared from Mbekweni just after 4pm on October 30.

Police confirmed the child had been found in the Berg River by the search teams of the SAPS’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a search team attached to the FCS found the body. “Wellington SAPS has opened an inquest investigation that is currently being investigated by FCS.”