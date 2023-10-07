The Palestinian businessman who was killed by two gunmen on a superbike has been described as a humanitarian, who had possibly tried to protect himself during the daring hit. Police are now investigating whether Shafiq Naser was armed when the gunmen pumped seven bullets into his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen on Bosmansdam Road in Milnerton just after 8am on Wednesday.

Shafiq Naser was shot by two gunmen and crashed his vehicle and died at the scene. file image. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the investigating officer was working hard on a positive lead. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. The investigating officer is pursuing all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough.” Naser was the owner of Naser Construction and Naser Property.

He had returned to South Africa from a trip abroad a day before the incident and was on his way to his office for a meeting when he was gunned down. The gunmen’s superbike, which had no number plate, was filmed by a passer-by as they fled the scene and may form part of a vital piece of evidence. According to the preliminary report, Naser had allegedly tried to return fire at his attackers.

After Naser was shot he lost control of his vehicle and collided with two other vehicles. Police have yet to make an arrest. Naser’s friend, Malikah Elgram, took to social media expressing her shock and her gratitude for his life.

“It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to our beloved friend, Shafiq Naser, who tragically passed away this morning while on his way to the office,” she wrote. “Shafiq was a true angel in disguise, quietly helping countless people without seeking recognition for his good deeds. “Many have been touched by his generosity, and I often heard voice notes of gratitude from those he had helped. Shafiq will forever hold a special place in our memories.”

It is alleged that the Naser family had decamped to South Africa in order to evade violence associated with their involvement in a criminal activity, a foreign news report by Middle East Media said. Naser was born in the Arab town of Tira in central Israel and his cousin, Abdel Fattah Nassar, who was visiting Cape Town nearly a year ago, was shot and killed during a gun battle near the V&A Waterfront. Naser was apparently arrested in Israel on suspicion of violent crimes, including shootings and the possession of firearms, the report stated.

An eyewitness gave a blow-by-blow account of how he managed to film the two gunmen on a motorbike fleeing the scene on TikTok. Using the alias SlaapStadAidy, the cameraman said he just began recording after seeing the gunmen open fire on Naser. “They had already shot him with about seven bullets by the time the camera was out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Milnerton councillor Anthony Benadie and Liete van der Eems said they were concerned about the incident. “Incidents linked to underworld activities occur in different areas across the city. At present, we do not see any substantive evidence indicating that Ward 4 is becoming populated by underworld figures or that there is a significant spike in incidents,” they said in a statement. However, Milnerton was once again in the spotlight this month following an incident where alleged underworld figure and apparent leader of the 28s gang, Ralph Stanfield, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, were arrested.

Nicole Johnson with Ralph Stanfield. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the duo, together with their-co-accused, made an appearance in court this week, and are expected back in the dock on Monday. He added that they would be facing additional charges of intimidation and extortion. According to court papers, Stanfield, Johnson, Johannes Abrahams and Denver Booysen face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, robbery and fraud. Johnson is a property mogul, and her company, Glomix Housing Brokers, has built housing and school developments in various communities.

It is unclear whether the fresh charges relating to extortion will stem from here. The State intends to prove that on November 24, 2022, at Palm Springs Security Complex in Milnerton, the group allegedly assaulted and took a victim’s cellphone. It is also further alleged that in the same area, they defrauded the complainant by pretending to be the owner of a black BMW.