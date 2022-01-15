Police travel to the Eastern Cape for leads but have no arrests in teacher’s murder as yet

Cape Town - Police have travelled as far as the Eastern Cape to follow up on leads but have made made no breakthrough in the murder case of the Heinz Park Primary school teacher, four months after the incident. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called for the case to be finalised in the interest of justice.

The community policing forum has revealed police travelled as far as the Eastern Cape to hunt for leads into the case. The WCED revealed there were no prior threats or security risks at the school since the incident took place. The department called on the case to be finalised for the sake of the family, staff, learners and community.

On the morning of September 21 last year, Grade 6 teacher Thulani Manqoyi sat reading inside of his vehicle in the parking area of the school when he was ambushed by gunmen. To date, no identikit or description of the gunmen have been revealed or released. Manqoyi had been a teacher at the school since 2008 and was described as diligent and who brought about discipline.

Manqoyi was a father of three. At the time of the murder, Manqoyi’s family told Independent Media that they hoped there would have been CCTV footage to give them insight why it happened.’’ They indicated that Manqoyi did not seem troubled and that the murder might have been planned.

Police spokesperson, captain FC van Wyk said there were no arrests and the investigation was ongoing. DA spokesperson on education Lorraine Botha said at the time: “I will be holding SAPS accountable by submitting parliamentary questions for updates on the investigation. I will also write to the MEC for Community Safety, Advocate Albert Fritz, to request his Department’s Court Watching Brief Unit monitor this case for any policing inefficiencies that may hamper justice being achieved.” Meanwhile, Albert Fritz’s spokesperson, Wade Seale, said he could not respond to queries about the case as he was on leave.

Bongani Maqungwana, of the spokesperson for the CPF in Samora Machel said they had received previous communication that suspects were at large in the Eastern Cape. “The last I heard about the case, the police had a lead in the Eastern Cape, two detectives went to the Eastern Cape.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said there had been no prior security risks at the school or after and that they were calling for the case to be prioritised.

“This was a horrific and traumatic incident. The necessary counselling and support was provided at the time and a safety audit conducted at the school. “This was an isolated incident whereby an individual was targeted specifically with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The school did not report any previous security threats or incidents last year. “Incidents such as this are completely reprehensible, and should not happen within any society – within a school or in a community.

“We sincerely hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice as soon as possible and we have finality in this case for the sake of the family, school community and society at large.” Fadiel Adams, the leader of the Cape Coloured Congress, who had been present at the murder scene and called for an arrest said it was time that the case received attention. “The fact that there have been no arrests and no political will to improve security to safeguard educators in high-risk areas is proof that government has other priorities that we are not aware of. “We call on the state to treat the safety of our essential workers with the same urgency it treats high-profile politicians.”