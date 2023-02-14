Cape Town - The SAPS has warned people about the different effects street drugs can have on their health and welfare. In the latest bust, police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Northpine who had R240 000 worth of tik and cash in his vehicle.

The Hawks Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation’s Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said that the suspect had been a drug transporter. “The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) team together with members of Crime Intelligence’s Counter Narcotics and Gangs, received information about a silver VW Polo that was transporting drugs in the Northpine area, Brackenfell, on Thursday, February 9. “Surveillance was conducted and the vehicle was spotted driving on Ponderosa Way in Northpine. Upon searching it, tik valued at R240 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized,” he said.

The suspect made an appearance in court on Monday, February 13. The SAPS has indicated that drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, crack, speed and tik could have various effects such as leaving you feeling paranoid and could lead to depression and suicide, which they classed as “uppers”, while labelling dagga, heroin and mandrax as “downers” which could lead to lethargy. “Uppers like cocaine, ecstasy, speed, crack-cocaine, tik are designed to make you feel great. They make you feel alive, dynamic, and energised.

“Depending on your personal response to the drug, you could, however, also feel anxious, nervous and paranoid. You could even die. “Uppers put a terrible strain on the heart. Long-term use destroys your nerves, takes away your appetite and causes sleeplessness. “You will end up taking a downer as your body suffers withdrawal symptoms when the drug wears off.

“You will feel depressed and, sometimes, suicidal. “While downers, dagga, heroin, mandrax, make you feel relaxed or laid back. “Unfortunately, you cannot control just how relaxed you will be.

“Long-term use of downers causes lethargy and makes it harder for you to do the things you need to do as a functional member of society. “Schoolchildren and students who use these drugs find it hard to study or complete assignments, and relationships inevitably suffer. “Too much of a powerful downer like heroin, causes the systems of the body to shut down, eventually leading to death,” police said.