Police yet to make an arrest in City official’s murder

Cape Town - Police are yet to make an arrest in the case of a City of Cape Town official who was shot and killed at a housing construction site just over a week ago in Delft. Wendy Kloppers, from Kuils River, worked as an official in the City’s Environmental Affairs Department.

On Thursday, February 16, while Kloppers sat in her BMW with her colleague at the entrance of the housing site in N2 Gateway, she was confronted by gunmen on foot. Kloppers died at the scene, while her colleague was left injured. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the matter was still under investigation, and no arrests had been made. Reginald Maart of the Delft Community Policing Forum said they were concerned about the continuous violence affecting housing sites. “We are saddened as a CPF. This incident took place at a construction site where we already have a challenge with housing.”

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, together with the City of Cape Town, had offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the successful conviction of those involved. The site was also targeted by gunmen a week prior to Kloppers’ murder, where three construction workers were shot and injured. One of the workers previously told Weekend Argus they wanted to know why they were being targeted and that they were on the housing waiting list for more than a decade.