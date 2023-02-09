Political parties unmoved by ‘hollow rhetoric’ contained in president’s rehashed SONA

Political parties have poured cold water over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, calling it a repetition of yesteryear’s promises as he focused on stabilising the energy crisis, crime prevention and economic growth. Ramaphosa’s seventh address was marred by chaos following disruptions from the African Transformation Movement and the EFF – whose members were kicked out of the house.

Some leaders of political parties and analysts claimed the address was nothing but a continuation of hollow rhetoric and empty promises without action – others deemed it fair to average. When it comes to the national state of disaster that was declared over the deepening energy crisis, as well as the appointment of an energy minister, opposition movements were divided. "The DA will not sit back and allow the ANC to abuse the electricity disaster it created to loot and further abuse the people of South Africa,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

"The DA will challenge the declaration of a National State of Disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa in court. “Last time around, the lack of accountability under a National State of Disaster enabled Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – who is again in charge of managing the ANC-made load shedding disaster – to issue nonsensical and economically destructive regulations.” Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane also said the energy plan, while good, had loopholes.

“The plan is a good one for the president. Nothing new, (more) centralisation of government in the Presidency, and the Disaster Management Act.” Maimane said the ANC-led government continued to be bogged down by a number of challenges. “Our economy is (not) growing fast enough to fund a bloated government, local government is a state of disaster, politics of ANC, or Cabinet fragility.”

The FF+ also stated that the president’s speech contained no new plans to address the country’s challenges. "We heard the same plans and promises as last year. Was President Ramaphosa's iPad stolen, again? "No matter the plans - the ANC government will not be able to implement them. Get rid of the ANC,“ said the party’s Wouter Wessels.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who was kicked out the National Assembly, said Ramaphosa was aloof to the realities faced by South Africans. "He has been making speeches and promises since 2018. He was speaking as a consultant or analyst. He wasn't speaking as a president of the country," he said. ActionSA also denounced the disaster declaration, calling the move “executive overreach that will open the country’s coffers to looting”.