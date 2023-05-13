Politicians divided over Gayton McKenzie’s tumultuous mayoral tenure

Controversial former mayor of the Central Karoo, Gayton McKenzie, a founding member and president of the Patriotic Alliance, has politicians divided over his reign in the mayoral seat. Cape Town – The knives are out after Patriotic Alliance (PA) president, Gayton McKenzie resigned as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, with some politicians saying they were unmoved by his ‘empty promises’.

McKenzie tendered his resignation earlier this month, a year after he was awarded the coveted mayoral chain. But his colleagues in the field decried his efforts to turn the municipality around. Sammy Claassen, former provincial deputy leader of the PA who recently joined the DA, believes that Beaufort West and the whole country were misled by McKenzie’s schemes.

“His promise to make Beaufort West a Dubai were unrealistic, disconnected with what the people wanted, and a hoax,” Claassen said. Claassen said all municipalities where McKenzie had relations should be investigated. “Throughout its chaos, Johannesburg, Beaufort West and Cederberg (which he recently lost), Theewaterskloof Municipality is politically unstable, bankrupt and there are investigations into alleged maladministration,” he said.

However Peter Marais, former executive mayor of Cape Town and a Freedom Front Plus MPL, did not share Claassen’s sentiments. He said he would not criticise, defame or show disrespect towards McKenzie. “He is a breath of fresh air for many disillusioned coloured voters,” he said.

“Unconventional, a straight talker, a bit rough around the edges, easily aroused but effective as a communicator, nevertheless. “All politicians make promises, but then they have to face the reality of financial budgetary constraints, new challenges, rearrangement of priorities and opposition gamesmanship and sabotage.” He believes that McKenzie will learn fast and will come back fighting.

“The DA haven’t learnt how to handle a stubborn, no-nonsense coloured leader,” he added. “The troubles in Beaufort West started long before Gayton arrived on the scene. It’s endemic, a low income base, poor rural community, no real tax base, no industrial areas.” PA national spokesperson Steve Motale said anyone who alleges that McKenzie had misled the people of Beaufort West and South Africa “must provide proof or shut up”.

In his resignation letter, McKenzie said the most pertinent question every politician should answer at the end of their term was: Are the people better off than when they were found? “I believe my answer is a resounding yes,” he stated. McKenzie said he was proud of how they had shown a firm hand in dealing with administrators who did not put the municipality first.

“Today there is money in the bank and we have been paying R10 million a month towards our Eskom debt,” he said. “The collection rate has improved from between 40% and 50% to more than 70%, and it continues to improve.” McKenzie wished the new mayor all the best.