Pollsmoor Prison needs help to find dead inmate’s family

AUTHORITIES at Pollsmoor Prison need your help in finding the family of an inmate who died of natural causes in March. The prison has since reached out to police to assist but were unsuccessful in tracing the man’s family.

Lewis Davids, spokesperson for Pollsmoor Prison, said they were appealing for assistance in locating the family of Ashley Williams who had resided in Hlehla Street in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Davids said the man died of natural causes on May 10 and that they had exhausted means to locate his family and now needed the public to assist: “Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility is urgently looking for the family of an inmate who died while in custody. “South African-born Ashley Williams (registration number 220500111) died of natural causes on March 10, 2021.

“The deceased previously stayed at No 40-100 Hlehla Street, Makhaza, in Khayelitsha. “Officials of Pollsmoor have followed all possible avenues to locate the family of Ashley Williams. “Even Constable Nyikila from Khayelitsha police station also tried to trace the family of the deceased without success.”