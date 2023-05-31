Ponzi scheme crime allegedly linked to Ipid investigator

Cape Town - An Ipid official has been arrested on charges of corruption and extortion relating to a Ponzi scheme demand of R500 000. The arrest comes after an intense investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Just two weeks ago, the “Weekend Argus” brought you the story of how hundreds were being scammed by cryptocurrency transactions. The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) stated that due to the decentralised and anonymous nature of the schemes, cryptocurrencies were the preferred currency of hackers and scammers all over the world. Colonel Philani Nkwalase of the Hawks explained that the Ipid staff member had allegedly worked with two suspects.

“Two men aged 42 and 48 are expected to appear in Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of corruption and extortion today, 30 May 2023,” he explained. “This follows their arrest by the Gauteng Hawks based Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) on Monday, May 29.” Nkalase said that an investigating officer of Ipid allegedly colluded with two accomplices who are members of the public and reportedly demanded R5 million from a businessman purportedly operating an illegal business (Ponzi scheme) in the country.