The dramatic about-turn came in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where the charges against the 27-year-old were placed on record for the first time.
Although the prosecution had wanted him to plead on Wednesday, his defence secured yet another postponement on the basis that 12 new charges had been added to those in the plea bargain.
Despite vehement opposition from the prosecution, the magistrate granted the extension and said the trial would begin on October 18, over two years since his arrest.
The prosecution had expected the defence to conclude a plea bargain stipulating a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment with five years suspended, which was acceptable to his alleged victims.