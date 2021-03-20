Positivity key for record-breaking extreme swimmer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THANDILE KONCO Cape Town - Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood is in the spotlight for breaking a 33km record swim across False Bay waters, in an astonishing 8 hours 39 minutes. Extensive training went into the preparation, leading up to the swim. Several hours were spent in the pool and the ocean. Sea elements such as the weather, the tides, the salt exterior factors required him to be very physically fit and mentally prepared. Stramrood is one of six solo swimmers to complete the challenge, surpassing the previous record sprint of 9 hours 17 minutes by Barend Nortje in March 2007. After several weeks of tedious training, the champ attributed his success to his experience. “I have done a lot of swimming over the years, and I have learnt a lot. How to brace cold sea waters and the hostile elements of the oceans. False Bay is notorious for having great white sharks in the region.”

The swimmer suffered a blue bottle attack during his swim, yet continued to the end.

Stramrood emphasised the importance of having a positive and driven mindset at all times.

“It was tough, I was stung brutally. It was an entire smack of jellyfish, it felt like my entire body was on fire. At all times, you have to calm your mind and stay positive. The ocean is full of life and that is the part of the challenge”

The enthusiastic swimmer was not always athletic and only joined a swimming squad in 2002, as a means of getting fit. The calling to become a motivational speaker and performance coach only transpired much later.

“I realised that when I would tell people about my stories, it would inspire them. I formalised it a bit more and started a speaking business. Things like having the correct mindset when faced with challenging elements, goes beyond swimming and is applicable everywhere.’’

Weekend Argus