Pregnant woman attacked by pit bull is due for a second operation

Cape Town - The 26-year-old mother of four who survived after being scalped during a dog attack last Friday will be undergoing her second operation and has also lost her hearing in her right ear after it was ripped off. She is also pregnant with her fifth child and was robbed during the attack. The family of Ronel Lewis have confirmed that the young woman is 12 weeks pregnant and that all her personal belongings disappeared during the incident on January 19 in Penhill.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ronel Lewis after her first surgery. Picture: Supplied Lewis is currently a patient at Tygerberg Hospital. In a voice note, Lewis thanked a man who came to her aid after the attack. “I want to say thank you to the uncle (man) who sent his child to fetch me a pillow and a tent while I was lying there.

“The owner of the dogs, he just brought me a bottle of water and then he was finished.” The woman’s aunt, Louise Dowries, told “Weekend Argus” shortly after visiting her niece in hospital today that she told her to keep smiling through the pain. “She is undergoing her second operation,” said Dowries.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She is also pregnant and doctors are still determining how the baby is due to all the medication. She also donated blood.” The aunt said Lewis resided in the Kleinvlei Melton Rose community and was known for gardening in the Penhill area. She said Lewis was devastated by the attack and that she had also lost an ear. “We as the family do not want to see her like that and it is so sad because of her children who are asking for her.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We do not even want to look at the incident photographs. “In fact, she is unable to hear and has lost her right ear.” Dowries said she had visited the owner’s premises the evening after the attack with police where he claimed he had left the gate open.

“He said to me he is sorry,” said Dowries. “We are not happy with his comment he said in the media. He said he is so sorry he did not lock the gate and the statement Ronel makes at hospital with the police, she said it was three dogs. We as the family need answers.” Byron La Hoe of the Western Cape Department of Health Communications confirmed Lewis was in a stable condition.

“Regarding the dog bite incident at Tygerberg Hospital, the hospital can confirm that a female patient matching the description was admitted on January 19, 2023, with multiple dog bites to its trauma unit.” The owner claimed he had forgotten to close the gates on Thursday when the family had asked him about the incident. During an interview with “Weekend Argus”, the dog’s owner, who cannot be identified until he is formally charged, said he had three dogs, one of which was a pit bull and two Rottweiler cross-breeds.

He claimed the pit bull was the main attacker and that it was the first animal to be removed by Law Enforcement. He also stated that his dogs had pushed the gate open and that it was a terrible accident. He further claimed that his dogs were protecting him during the incident after the woman had allegedly jumped on him in fear when they began their attack. The City’s Law Enforcement confirmed that all three dogs were removed from the owner’s premises by Friday, January 20, and that he would be facing a charge in terms of the Animals Keeping By-Law.