Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of Covid-19 reinfection as Omicron has more mutations

Cape Town - Scientists at the World Health Organisation yesterday sounded the alarm on Covid infection as 371 cases of the variant Omicron were identified in 24 countries. Some of those infected have had no links with South Africa.

The WHO held a global conference yesterday with a panel of scientists, doctors and experts, including South Africa’s Professor Anne Von Gottberg, a clinical microbiologist and head of respiratory diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). While 15 countries have implemented a travel ban since the identification of the Omicron variant, scientists, doctors and experts are concerned this could hamper the exchange of samples for testing and exchanging much-needed equipment. The WHO said in a statement that preliminary evidence suggested there was an increased risk of reinfection.

“Omicron has a high number of mutations (32) in its spike protein, and preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection when compared with other variants of concern.” While South Africa stands at 11 535 new Covid-19 cases, with 44 deaths, laboratory work will tell whether those who had previously been infected with older variants are included in the new Omicron data. Von Gottberg said reinfection was defined as people who had previously had a positive test 90 days prior to a current one ‒ and that it was too early to say whether it was a reinfection from someone who had the Delta variant.

“For November, we have 249 which have been sequenced by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, and of those, 183 have confirmed to be Omicron. “Overall, what worries us is that we have a system in place to look at reinfection, so we monitor using our testing database, (a) database that has PCR, antigen tests. We monitor the first test and see the other tests as they come in and we call a reinfection from another test from the same individual, 90 days after the first positive test. “We monitor these reinfections for the Beta and Delta wave and we didn’t see an increase in reinfections over and above what we expect when the force of infection changes, when the wave stops. However we are seeing an increase for Omicron.”

Von Gottberg said previous infection did not protect individuals from infection of Omicron, but against severe disease. “There are preliminary analyses by the NICD, trying to understand Omicron, when people talk about increased transmission. “In this case, this virus might be transmissible with its own characteristics, maybe slightly similar or different from Delta.”

She stressed it was too early to say how many people could be reinfected. “We have to accept that this is the first few weeks of Omicron emergence.The exact quantity of infections is difficult to quantify. Whether the individuals who had Delta, have reinfection, that is also too early.” Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, regional emergency director at the WHO, said the origin of Omicron was a process of investigation: “When we detect a virus starting its evolution, usually we will detect it weeks after it started its evolution.

“The only thing we are sure about is when a country detects a virus, is that country’s system is good, that is what happened in Southern Africa.” The panel said they were concerned about the travel ban affecting their exchange of data, samples and equipment. Von Gottberg said: “There are fewer flights to choose from to bring in reagents equipment and to send out specimens.”

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it was confident that “we will soon see a reversal of the travel bans. “Aside from some European countries, the UK and US, which placed Southern Africa on the red list, it was shocking that Mauritius, Egypt, Rwanda and the Seychelles followed suit.” Deputy director-general public diplomacy at Dirco, Clayson Monyela, said: “All it takes is for one of the influential countries to reverse the ban and the others will follow. SA is not in the wrong. We have science on our side,“ he said.

Dirco accused the countries who supported the travel ban against Southern African countries of playing politics. “We have helped so many of them. It’s purely a knee-jerk reaction. Even the WHO has said that closing borders will not prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. The ban is unfair, unwarranted and unscientific,” he said. Monyela said behind-the-scenes talks were taking place.