Premier, community safety MEC welcome police’s swift reaction to deadly shooting

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde is expected to receive an update on the 72-hour action plan from the police following a shooting in Mandalay that left one dead and several injured at the weekend. Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said three suspects were arrested after a 24-year-old woman was killed and seven others injured, including three children.

It was reported that gunmen in a green Honda Ballade fired at people attending a party. Winde said they were devastated by the news of the mass shooting. “No stone must be left unturned in ensuring that all those responsible are brought to book and end up behind bars. We will therefore be meeting with the provincial commissioner to receive an update on the implementation of the 72-hour action plan and SAPS’s plans going forward,” he said.

Winde said they welcomed the swift arrest of three suspects following a tracing operation last night by the anti-gang unit and they would be examining what proactive steps crime intelligence planned to take to prevent similar incidents. “We cannot allow our communities to live in a constant state of fear and to be terrorised by gangsters,” said Winde. MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said violence has no place in society and called on the community to come forward and share any information they might have which would result in the successful prosecution of the guilty parties.