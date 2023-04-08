Prepare to be entertained by a robot DJ

Cape Town - Heart FM is the the first radio station in the South Africa to add an Artificial Intelligence (AI) presenter to its line-up. Most businesses are using AI machines to automate tasks done by humans.

AI is defined as the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Jay AI is South Africa's first AI on-air personality and will be presenting the country’s fully AI-generated radio show today. This means that a machine will run an entire radio show on its own. The show will include an AI-generated playlist, content and features and will broadcast between 1am and 4am.

The machine is also capable of evolving according to listener preferences, feedback, and other inputs. His voice is a representation of several professional voices tuned to deliver a great voice for radio. However, his intellect and personality and opinions are entirely artificially-generated. “The robot is dubbed as fun, outspoken and very bright. His innate sassiness has more to do with social media influences than his upbringing and he grew up really fast,” the radio station said in a statement.

AI is the latest technology buzz topic since the launch of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT. Its capabilities are endless, but has also sparked concern that the technology would replace the human workforce. Creative director for Heart FM, Nick Feinberg said that Jay AI was developed to show the potential of using AI technology in media. “For many content creators the adoption of AI signals a transition away from human-generated content, but this is not the case. We want to show possibilities and potential of AI in media, instead of something to be feared, it can be embraced,” said Feinberg.