Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has “cautiously” welcomed the move to allow municipalities to buy energy from independent producers.
In his State Of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to secure energy supply, giving municipalities the go-ahead to buy energy from sources other than Eskom.
However, the City said it needed urgent clarity from the national government on the legal and regulatory aspects of how the plan would unfold.
The City took the national government to court, seeking permission to buy energy from independent power producers.
EFF leader Julius Malema has blasted the plan, saying it will open the “floodgates” for corruption. Speaking at the Press Club of SA in the city, he said contracts to buy energy would only be landed by companies that were connected to the political elite.