Primary Champions game to empower young learners with entrepreneurial skills

Cape Town – The next generation of entrepreneurs are about to be discovered as the Primary Champions game has launched in South Africa for the first time. Primary Champions Young Business Mind game offers pupils from Grades 4 to 7 a pathway to learning business skills.

Players learn about business via an online game. The 100% free certificate course takes the form of a 2D online game which is currently running and will be live until June 25, 2023. The innovative game challenges learners to think creatively, identify opportunities and develop practical solutions to real-world problems.

The game is designed to inspire and equip students with the right skills and mindset needed to become successful entrepreneurs and valuable contributors to the economy. Marcel Manikum, Allan Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge (AGEC) Project Lead said they believed teaching entrepreneurship is essential for young learners as it helps them to develop imperative skills such as creative and critical thinking. This includes how to be collaborative and innovative problem-solvers.

“The Primary Champions Young Business Mind game promotes positive life skills that will help children adapt and succeed in the rapidly changing world,” said Manikum. “The learning design is experiential which means children learn by doing and by experimenting with prices, suppliers, customers and products inside the gaming world.” It is accessible to any learner with a desktop/laptop device or any smart mobile device and internet connection.

For learners to participate they will need to submit a signed parental/guardian consent form upon registration. The full game consists of five modules. Learners gain points from completing quizzes and from their attempts to generate revenue in the business game.