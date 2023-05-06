Prime leaves a bad taste in the mouths of South Africans

Peer pressure and fear of missing out on social media are just some of the ingredients that could have been driving the Prime Hydration drink hype. The frenzy hit the country hard and fast, but judging by the feedback on social media platforms South Africans are underwhelmed by the taste.

The energy drink, which is promoted by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, has hit the shelves at Checkers and is priced at R39.99 a unit. The drink has once again emphasised how businesses are utilising influencers to advertise their products on social media. Clinton Morgenrood, social media content creator, stated that to make the most of social media, companies can create engaging content, use hashtags to tap into trending topics, and collaborate with influential people. “These actions can help create excitement around a brand, foster loyal customers, allow your businesses to reach a larger audience, increase brand visibility, and ultimately boost sales.”

Morgenrood said people were prone to follow trends that were popular on social media. “The powerful influences of peer pressure and FOMO (fear of missing out) shape people's actions on social media platforms. The promotion of new trends by social media influencers and celebrities also has an impact on people's choices, significantly impacting their behaviour and decision-making.” Lameez Bailey, Cape web designer, developer and owner, said social media was a tool designed by people, for people, and with people's needs in mind.

“Brands can take advantage of SM platforms by establishing trust and credibility in their respective industries, then within their communities they can offer solutions to needs of community members and turn this into a stream of revenue/income.” Bohemia Hoffmeester, a parent of four, said she refused to give in to the urge to follow social media trends. “First of all, I don't let my kids drink any energy drinks because they're just rubbish. I don't understand the whole hype around Prime at all. What makes it so amazing? People complain daily about food prices being so high, but now they're going to blow R40 on something they don't even know the value of.”