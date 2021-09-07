Prison authorities search for dead man’s family

Cape Town - Prison authorities need the public’s help in locating the family of a thief who died at a hospital after falling ill. The man, identified as Nicolas Nompolweni, became ill and was admitted to Victoria Hospital and died on August 26, after being admitted.

Authorities at Pollsmoor Prison have since been battling to locate his relatives. Pollsmoor Prison communications officer Lewis Davids said Nompolweni had been arrested on February 2, 2021, for theft and was set to serve time until January 31, 2022. He was detained under the prison number 22157 1214 and claimed he had family living in Johannesburg, but police attempted tracing his family to Rondebosch but were unsuccessful.

Davids added Nompolweni was known for committing his crimes in the Rondebosch and Wynberg communities. “Pollsmoor Medium C - Release Centre is urgently looking for the family of an inmate who died while being in custody,” said Davids. “The 22-year-old deceased was arrested in the Rondebosch strip, stretching from Rondebosch up until Wynberg, where he roamed and committed crimes.

“Officials of Pollsmoor have followed all possible avenues to locate the family or next of kin of Nicolas Nompolweni. “Even Sergeant White and Warrant Officer Moore from Rondebosch police station also tried to trace the family of the deceased without any success. “He was arrested on February 2 for theft and was supposed to be released on January 31, next year.