Proactive “building hope” meeting probed for internal council investigations

Cape Town - Investigations into the chaotic incident which resulted in the disruption of the Council Meeting on March 29 are underway. The meeting had to be adjourned, and the mayor intervened quickly to move the items forward.

Initiating the controversy were items, including the proposed transfer of land for New Belhar Police Station, a three-year agreement with the ABSA 10km race, the 2023/2023 budget draft, the disciplinary proceedings of suspended former mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, the extension of four Community Improvement Districts, among other items, of which all were positively approved by the majority. Although approved, concerns over the impact and intended benefit were questioned. These would join many other planned public funds investments, which the mayor described as progressively pro-poor. These include improved service delivery, rejuvenated indigent relief funding, property rebates, upgraded water and sanitation infrastructure, and plans to end load shedding as part of the City of Cape Town’s priorities for the next financial year. Commenting on the race, Ditlhare Ngubelanga said the events were only meant to benefit the upmarket communities while the poor in the townships remained to suffer. However, her statement was disputed by DA’s Qavashe, who said event and tourism “beneficiaries are from the townships. We are talking about job opportunities and skills development that are gained often by the youths in those communities.”

The Patriotic Alliance’s Nondumiso Sono said the budget and plans presented were in favour of the DA-supported government, aimed at benefiting the rich, while projects in the Cape Flats and townships were stalled due to extortion and corruption. Then tension transpired shortly after the return from a lunch break during the disciplinary hearing of Badroodien, who later received a sanctioned warning. Accusations of racism within the DA ensued, with the ANC taking the lead and eventually getting physical with their opponents. Another CCC speaker, Nadia Sataarien, was hauled over the coals by Patricia van der Ross, claiming not to hear her, saying she was speaking fast. Altercations emerged, with opposition parties about how discriminating and undermining DA members were towards others, and the council proceeded for a short while before things got heated.

The City of Cape Town speaker Felicity Purchase couldn’t confirm if any charges had been laid with the police, but said the council had a code of conduct and rules to be followed at all times. “The behaviour is unacceptable and those involved, irregardless of the party, will be dealt with. We will look at the evidence and deal with it according to our constitution. Asked whether the allegations that the DA and ANC had planned to silence the CCC at the Council, Purchase said, “That’s not true. I can assure you it was not in the DA’s mind because we have had meetings and addressed our behaviour and set our rules straight as to upholding the code of conduct. I don’t know about the ANC.