Probe into drowning at cruise liner passenger terminal is under way
AN inquest docket has been opened after the body of a 38-year-old man was recovered from the sea at Table Bay Harbour last night.
It is believed a security official fell from the pier and drowned.
V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said the security official was employed by one of the contractors and “was stationed at our parking structure at Makers Landing next to our cruise ship terminal facility”.
“The incident was reported by a shift manager last night and an emergency rescue craft was dispatched on the water as well as an ambulance with additional support personnel from the port were on the scene immediately,” said Kau
National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech said the institute’s duty crew along with the City’s water rescue network were alerted following reports of a “drowning in progress“ at the cruise liner passenger terminal.
In a statement released by the NSRI's rescue swimmers, ER24’s ambulance services, Transnet Security, the provincial EMS rescue squad, and EMS ambulance services responded along with the institute's rescue craft “Spirit of Day”.
“On arrival on the scene rescue swimmers entered the water and recovered a man who was found lifeless and face down in the water and he was attended to by paramedics but sadly he was declared deceased.”
“It remains unknown what caused the man, believed to be aged 38, from Ravensmead, who was at work at E Berth at the time, to fall into the water,” said Leech.
His lifeless body was taken into the care of the provincial health department's pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket into his death.
Weekend Argus