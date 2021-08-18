Probe into drowning at cruise liner passenger terminal is under way

AN inquest docket has been opened after the body of a 38-year-old man was recovered from the sea at Table Bay Harbour last night.

It is believed a security official fell from the pier and drowned.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said the security official was employed by one of the contractors and “was stationed at our parking structure at Makers Landing next to our cruise ship terminal facility”.

“The incident was reported by a shift manager last night and an emergency rescue craft was dispatched on the water as well as an ambulance with additional support personnel from the port were on the scene immediately,” said Kau