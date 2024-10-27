Professor Patrick Dessein recognised among top researchers worldwide

Esteemed rheumatologist and respected academic, Professor Patrick Dessein, has been acknowledged by the international online scholarly analytics platform ScholarGPS for his outstanding contributions to the field of rheumatology. Practising at Netcare Rosebank Hospital, Professor Dessein has been recognised as one of the top 0.5% of researchers globally, a distinction awarded based on his impressive publication record, the impact of his work, and the notable quality of his scholarly contributions.

Sibusiso Vilakazi, general manager of Netcare Rosebank Hospital, expressed heartfelt congratulations to Professor Dessein for this remarkable recognition. “We heartily congratulate Prof Dessein on this latest acknowledgement of his academic prowess and the immense body of work that is continually being referenced and built upon by other academics internationally,” he said. Professor Dessein holds dual honorary professorships at the Internal Medicine and Physiology Departments of the University of the Witwatersrand.

He relocated to South Africa from Belgium in August 1983, beginning his career at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria. In January 1988, he became a registrar in the Department of Internal Medicine at Johannesburg Hospital, now known as Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, and Hillbrow Hospital, where he later served as a consultant physician internist in the Department of Rheumatology. Since 1986, Professor Dessein has focused his research on rheumatology, particularly investigating pathogenetic mechanisms, including sympathetic overactivity and instability, as well as overlapping risk factors and pathogenetic mechanisms between rheumatic diseases and cardiovascular disease. His work has significant implications for improving therapies for disease manifestations and outcomes, as well as addressing neuroendocrine deficiencies. Over the past 12 years, his academic work has primarily centred on cardiovascular risk and atherogenesis, delving into molecular mechanisms such as altered endothelial activation and adipokine production, alongside cardiac function and structure in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and chronic kidney disease. More recently, he has developed a keen interest in identifying predictors of poor outcomes and optimising interventions for socio-demographically disadvantaged patients receiving public care in South Africa.

Professor Dessein has maintained robust international collaborations, notably as a member of the Transatlantic Cardiovascular Risk Calculator for Rheumatoid Arthritis Consortium, which comprises 15 research groups across 10 countries and deals with combined data from 5,685 patients with rheumatoid arthritis. His expertise has also led him to serve as an editorial board member for both the Journal of Rheumatology and the Journal of Cardiology and Therapy. In addition to his consulting work, Professor Dessein plays a pivotal role in empowering local medical professionals by generously sharing his specialised knowledge. He supervises numerous PhD students, fostering the next generation of researchers in the field. Dr Erich Bock, managing director of Netcare’s hospital division, concluded with a warm tribute to Professor Dessein, stating, “On behalf of the Netcare family, we warmly applaud Prof Dessein for the extraordinary reach of his academic contributions and thank him for his dedication over decades to improving outcomes for patients, both those under his direct care at home in South Africa and the patients of the many healthcare practitioners internationally who have benefitted from his invaluable, wide-ranging research contributions.”