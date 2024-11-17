Professor Sabiha Essack receives prestigious award for her work on antimicrobial resistance

In a remarkable recognition of her unwavering commitment to addressing the global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Professor Sabiha Essack of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has been awarded the esteemed Christiana Figueres Policy to Practice Award. This accolade, part of the Applied Microbiology International (AMI) Horizon Awards, celebrates her transformative work that bridges scientific research with actionable health policy.

Professor Essack holds the South African Research Chair (SARChI) in Antibiotic Resistance and One Health and boasts an impressive portfolio that positions her at the forefront of AMR research and policy development. “We are so delighted to be able to present this well-deserved award to Professor Essack in recognition of all the vital work that she has carried out to address the challenges of antimicrobial resistance,” said Dr Lucy Harper, Director of AMI. With a career marked by extensive contributions at both national and international levels, Essack’s influence is far-reaching. She has garnered multiple accolades, served prestigious fellowships, and published extensively in high-impact journals. Her pioneering work includes establishing the Antimicrobial Research Unit at UKZN and securing significant research funding from leading global organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Wellcome Trust.

Essack’s role extends beyond research; she is a key figure in various international organisations dedicated to the fight against AMR. Her positions include co-chair of the Quadripartite Technical Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, Senior Implementation Research Advisor at the International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS), and member of the WHO Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Antimicrobial Resistance. This breadth of influence underscores her commitment to shaping effective global strategies against AMR. Her research primarily focuses on three critical areas: prevention and containment strategies, molecular epidemiology, and health policy systems strengthening. Under these themes, Essack is utilising a One Health framework that integrates the connection among human, animal, and environmental health. Her approach includes developing evidence-based solutions to monitor antibiotic use, enhance sanitation and hygiene, and improve infection control measures. In addition to her extensive research, Essack has made significant strides in mentorship, supervising numerous Master’s and PhD students across Africa. By fostering a new generation of researchers, she is helping to build capacity and equip scholars with the tools to tackle AMR in their respective countries. This commitment to education is crucial for sustaining progress in the complex field of antimicrobial resistance. The Christiana Figueres Policy to Practice Award is not just a recognition of Essack’s scientific achievements; it encapsulates her relentless drive to ensure that research translates into real-world strategies that mitigate the AMR crisis. A champion for mobilising global resources, she advocates for enhanced support to low- and middle-income countries to combat AMR effectively.