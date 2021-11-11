Proof of full vaccination required from stakeholders and spectators to gain access to the racecourse from November 20, 2021

Cape Town - In lin with the Disaster Management Act Regulations (DMAR) and the directive issued by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Phumelela Gaming and Leisure together with Cape Racing have announced that going forward only fully vaccinated supporters will be able to return to the respective tracks on Race Days. '“We are following the government procedure and recommendations of only vaccinated spectators being able to attend sport,“ spokesperson for Cape Racing Kirsti Lyall said.

According to the statement issued, much has happened over the past few weeks through various government engagements to re-open horse-racing to spectators across South Africa. Taking place on November 21 at Kenilworth Race Course, the sport of horse-racing is now at a point where they have been given the green light to allow limited numbers of vaccinated spectators back on course. Only a specific number of stakeholders and spectators granted access on course will be aligned with the limits announced by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Mr Nathi Mthethwa.

All ages are allowed on course. Anyone under 18 is required to be under the supervision of an adult. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to with a maximum of 2 000 spectators permitted entry on race days. Racing was initially opened up to all spectators irrespective of their vaccination status but as per the gazetted directive issued by the Minister, only vaccinated persons may attend sporting events.

Phumelela racing executive Patrick Davis says: “By adopting and endorsing the government vaccination roll-out plan we hope to assist in speeding up the process of reaching effective population protection in South Africa and getting to a point where we can welcome back tens of thousands of people to the track. ''The Gauteng Spring season is well under way and the Cape Summer season is just commencing – hopefully this policy will encourage our fans to get the jab so that they can come back to course to watch and support the top horses in the country performing,” he says. Both operators, Phumelela and Cape Racing, fully support the South African government’s vaccine roll-out strategy to provide a defence against the Covid-19 pandemic.