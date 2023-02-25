Property owners better brace up for new rate billing - exemptions for low earners

Cape Town - The proposed property rates for the upcoming financial year may come as a relief for low income households and religious groups during the 2023/2024 financial year. At a Special Council Meeting yesterday where the implications and expectations of the new proposal were discussed, 204 various political representatives all agreed to the proposal being presented for public participation from the City of Cape Town website from February 27.

Among others, the proposal entails a 100% rebate for religiously and pension-owned properties. And between 20% and 50% for the household with a monthly income of up to R22 000. This is an increase to the previously R17 000 limit. It was also stated that properties worth about R5 million would be limited to a 9% rebate, while those up to R1 million would qualify for about a 55% rebate fee, and vacant land would also be charged extra. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “Previously, the burden was shifted from the higher class to the middle and working class through the application of the regressive taxation, and we had to come up with innovative ways to rectify that. We believe that the middle and the working class must be protected as we are all fully aware that they have faced a lot of economical challenges - with the economic decline due to load shedding, fuel increase, and they face Eskom increases which we have not heard what it will be as yet. The City makes sure to protect them by creating a balance, and now the burden is shifting back to those owning properties with high value.” Opening the discussion, acting mayco member for water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said the proposal would be made public ahead of the municipal annual budget speech in May to afford property owners enough time to calculate and familiarise themselves with their new bill and how their financials will look. He said the new billing would be effected from July 1.

“We’ve decided to be proactive this year with the hope that this would assist our ratepayers plan ahead. We’ll remember that property owners previously had to wait until it was available after the budget. We found innovative ways to make it accessible so they can immediately calculate their billing.” Many politicians welcomed the relief for the religious group and low-income class as well as the tax relief, but Anton Louw from the Good said: “The question remains as to who is then going to benefit from the revenues. This simply means the middle and the low-income class will still suffer as the poor will become more poorer and the rich and more richer.” “We welcome the proposal of the religious rebates as it is important to note the role they played in our communities. We saw what they did for the poor during the Covid-19, so it is acceptable that instead of them paying money to the City, they use funds to invest in social rehabilitation,” added Marvin Christians from the ACDP.