Proteas Netball team of 1995 reunites in Cape Town in support of Proteas

Cape Town: Netball fever has taken hold of South Africa and everyone has been backing our girls.

And even though the Proteas’ Netball World Cup hopes have ended despite a narrow victory against Uganda in their Pool G encounter at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday, one cannot help but to acknowledge how hard the Protea’s fought. And how well they have played. In light of recent Netball fever, the Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, hosted the players from the Proteas Netball team who won silver at the Netball World Championships in Birmingham, England in 1995.

It has been 28 years since these woman have been back together as a team. Not only did these women make history in 1995 but three of their members, Irene van Dyk, Marlene Wagner and Debbie Hamman also received the State President’s Merit Award from President Nelson Mandela in 1996, for their World Champs’ silver medal. The reunion took place yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Cape Town, Buitengracht street in Bo-Kaap.

The former players arrived from Australia, New Zealand and all over South Africa to attend the auspicious occasion. This is the first time the team have reunited and it is for a very special occasion - to support the current Spar Proteas as they compete in the Netball World Cup. Elize Kotze and MEC Anroux Marais. Picture: Supplied During the reunion, the players shared stories from their experiences in 1995.

It was as if it happened yesterday, and the pride and joy of how they basked in that moment was tangible. They had made history and put South African Netball on the map. The former players also expressed their pride and excitement for the SPAR Proteas.

Marais thanked the team for all they have done for netball in South Africa. She said they have paved the way for so many future generations in netball. “You broke through the glass ceiling and established a path towards true equality for men and women in all sporting codes.”