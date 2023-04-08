Protecting and changing young girls’ lives through football

Cape Town - While many young girls fall victim to gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies and, in some instances, find themselves on the wrong side of the law, one man from Khayelitsha found a solution to prevent girls from taking part in unfavourable activities - and instead play soccer. Ikasi Soccer School is making a difference in Kayalitsha. Photo: Supplied. Dumisani Ntsodo, 32, a former footballer who lives in Khayelitsha, is the founder of Ikasi Soccer School, an organisation that doesn't just focus on kicking the ball around but wants to make a positive impact on young township girls through various methods such as life skills coaching.

Ntsodo, who played indoor soccer at provincial and national level, said he was injured, often making it impossible for him to continue with his career. He thought about giving back to the community with something that is close to his heart, soccer. “This came as a thought after many reports of GBV and teenage pregnancies and young girls throwing themselves at older guys for money and alcohol. I thought I must do something as this takes action rather than words to make a difference, and that that difference I was going to make through football,” said Ntsodo. In 2018, he founded Ikasi Soccer School, an organisation that is aimed at girls between six and 19. He said the organisation did not only teach young girls how to play football but gave them much more.

“We have academic support programmes, such as our after school programme, which teaches the girls mathematics, life skills, communication, and professionalism. We also provide them with meals. We view these as tools that save our young girls who are most vulnerable in society, from the dangers of it,” said Ntsondo. Ikasi Soccer School has recently donated a number of sanitary towels, school uniforms and shoes to needy schools in Khayelitsha, a programme of which Ntsondo is very proud. Tina Gocini, 17, one of the girls who went to play at a competition in Sweden through Ikasi Soccer School, said she was delighted to be part of the organisation as it had made her grow as a person, both physically and intellectually.