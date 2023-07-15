There has been an increase of 373 alleged child abuse cases in the Western Cape since the period January to June 2023. Child Abuse in the Western Cape has recently come under the spotlight after a four-year-old boy from Langa had boiling water thrown on him.

According to reports, the four-year-old boy from Langa was playing with his friends on June 24 when the incident happened. He was burnt with boiling water for allegedly playing with a gate. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an assault with an intent to do grievous bodily harm case (GBH) was registered at Langa SAPS for investigation, and a 20-year-old woman was arrested.

This incident has raised eyebrows as to how many children are being abused, not only in the Western Cape but the whole country. Monique Mortlock-Malgas, spokesperson to MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez, said there had been an increase of reported alleged child abuse cases from 2114 reported cases in our fourth Quarter (Jan-March 2023) to 2487 for the period April- June 2023. “These range from emotional, physical and sexual abuse, as well as neglect, abandonment, and others. The highest category of child abuse is that of deliberate neglect of children by their carers or families. The second highest number of cases reported are related to sexual abuse and then followed by physical abuse”, she added.

MEC Sharna Fernandez said she is deeply worried about the prevalence of child abuse coming to the fore in homes and in communities. She said, “The number of reported cases of alleged child abuse is simply too high, and when one thinks there may be cases going unreported, it is frightening. The onus is on parents and caregivers, as they are the primary responsible person.” Fernandez pleaded with anyone who knows of a child being abused or neglected to follow the proper referral pathways.

Bhavna Lutchman, Online Counselling Project Manager for Childline SA, said according to their past two quarterly reports, they had received a total of 6364 incidents of child abuse-related calls to the Helpline till the end of June 2023. From statistics, it is clear that there is a dire need for resources to be made available and accessible in order to make a meaningful impact and turn the tide of abuse on children. Ricki Fransman, Executive Director for Childline Western Cape, said the organisation had seen an increase in the number of cases being reported to their Helpline Team over the last three months.

He explained, “There are many reasons that could be factors attributed to this, for example, the continued high levels of unemployment, socio-economic challenges, domestic violence and gender-based violence in communities and families.” Fransman said it is encouraged that children receive the necessary debriefing, counselling and support to deal with the impact of the abuse.