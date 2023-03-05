Activists have urged the provincial health department to speed up elective surgeries to avoid unnecessary complications and afford patients a better quality of life. The call comes amid information provided by the department to the provincial legislature that indicated a current backlog of more than 20 000 elective surgeries.

The department said the backlog had been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and load shedding, which had made it necessary for resources to be redirected to emergency, trauma and theatre facilities. However, the Khayelitsha Health Forum rejected these reasons and called on the department to urgently resolve the backlog, as it affected the health of those who relied on state health care. The forum’s chairperson, Mzanywa Ndibongo, said Covid-19 and load shedding had only “exposed what had been a fundamental flaw in the system”.

“We have received concerns from community members who have been waiting for an improvement in the services being offered. The department will have to work with community structures to avert mass demonstrations over the growing dissatisfaction,” added Ndibongo. The department said that, although it had managed to decrease the backlog from 77 000 in June to 20 849 now, it had still not been able to bring the figure down to pre-Covid-19 levels. Spokesperson for the department Mark van der Heever said most of the elective surgeries were performed at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals, where surgical robots were also used for complex cases.

“All hospitals in the Western Cape needed to put elective surgeries on hold during Covid-19, and the subsequent rolling blackouts are also impacting on planned elective surgeries. “Back-up power supply at hospitals is rerouted to emergency centres and theatres, thus ensuring emergency operations/surgeries can continue, while electives are put on hold until the electricity is stable on the power grid,” said Van der Heever. The ANC’s spokesperson on health in the provincial legislature, Rachel Windvogel, said it was concerning that the backlog was still high, despite the progress that had been made in trying to reduce it.

“We encourage the department to do more. Load shedding and Covid-19 cannot be used as scapegoats for under-performance for ever.” Windvogel called on the department to resolve the other challenges that continued to beset it, including staff and bed shortages at health facilities in the province. “The department must find creative ways to address the backlog,” urged Windvogel.

According to Van der Heever, the provincial government has asked Eskom to exempt hospitals from load shedding. Currently, Tygerberg, Groote Schuur and George hospitals were exempted from load shedding. Van der Heever added that other sources of energy were also being considered.