Provincial speaker gives back to Early Childhood Centres

Cape Town - The speaker of provincial parliament, Masizole Mnqasela, decided to use Spring Day by giving back to the community of Khayelitsha. He gave out flip-flops and nutritional shakes to Early Childhood Developments (ECD) in the township.

Mnqasela said he elected to use spring day because, to many people, it’s a special day which is a day for many people to chat and for the programme to reach out to communities, his department thought about what could they do differently, so they decided to use this day to give flip flops to the young ones. Mnqasela said in collaboration with Youth4Life SA, Samaritan’s Feet SA, and Outside the Bowl Africa, they will celebrate Spring Day by providing young children at ECD centres across the Western Cape with flip flops and nutritional shakes. He said this initiative forms part of the #JourneyOfHope Project will see 10 000 pairs of flip flops and 10 000 nutritional shakes being distributed to the most needy children at 200 ECDs in the Western Cape.

Mnqasela said in this way, and through engaging with the children about their dreams and aspirations, a connection will be formed with the young children, giving them hope for the future. Since the start of the collaboration with Youth4Life SA and Samaritan’s Feet SA, he said he has already participated in the distribution of thousands of pairs of school shoes to children at crèches and primary schools across the province. He added that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on the whole of society, but, particularly, on our poorer communities.

Elukhuselweni Educare Centre principal Nokhuselo Mandlana said the donation is a good thing for the children because it makes them happy. “Our children are short of some things, and we have about 40 children who come from different households.” Wodwa Melani, of the Founder Day Care in Makhaza, said the gesture from the speaker of provincial parliament is giving hope to the children they are taking care of.